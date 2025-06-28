Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CARR opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.