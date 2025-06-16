Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VTI opened at $293.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

