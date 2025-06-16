Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

