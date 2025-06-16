Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.