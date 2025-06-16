Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

