Sentry LLC Acquires 2,958 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sentry LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 32,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 94.7% in the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

