FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $189.43 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

