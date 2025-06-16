Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,537,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 23.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,427,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

