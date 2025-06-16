Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,459 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

