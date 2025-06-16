Adero Partners LLC Buys 131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $818.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $775.43 and a 200-day moving average of $801.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

