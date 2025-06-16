Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 29,129 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.9% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

