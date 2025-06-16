Shawn Beber Sells 9,065 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMGet Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.49, for a total value of C$838,382.87.

Shawn Beber also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 6th, Shawn Beber sold 9,107 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.28, for a total value of C$858,567.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$92.61 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$64.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.