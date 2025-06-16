Shawn Beber Sells 9,065 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.49, for a total value of C$838,382.87.

Shawn Beber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Shawn Beber sold 9,107 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.28, for a total value of C$858,567.89.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$92.61 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$64.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

