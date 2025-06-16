The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $68.01 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

