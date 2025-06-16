QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,878 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,461,000 after acquiring an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after acquiring an additional 489,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $370.76 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.43 and a 200 day moving average of $333.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

