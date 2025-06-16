Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

