SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the May 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,910.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMTGF opened at $25.00 on Monday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.