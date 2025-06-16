Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

KWR opened at $114.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $95.91 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

