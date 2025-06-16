Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $699,979.95 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 81,869 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $699,979.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,500 shares in the company, valued at $705,375. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after buying an additional 1,138,542 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,477,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,748,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
