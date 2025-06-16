Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 97,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tenaris by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TS stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

