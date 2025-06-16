Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $336,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,095.33. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Tabak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

PRCH stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Porch Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

