Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

TEQI opened at $41.80 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

