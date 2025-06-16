Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$5.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 85,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$352,260.00. Also, Director Robert Spitzer bought 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.19 per share, with a total value of C$134,017.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 224,150 shares of company stock valued at $867,309. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:TVE opened at C$4.90 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

