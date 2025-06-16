Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,947,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $125.45 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

