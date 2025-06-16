Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.82.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $306.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.27 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
