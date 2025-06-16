FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.4%

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.