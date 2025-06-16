Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEARCA ERY opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (ERY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERY was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

