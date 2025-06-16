DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 466,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.73 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
