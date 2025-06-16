Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 192,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 52.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $524,000.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

RETL stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 3.89. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

