Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,041.10. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 12th, Greg Washer sold 6,647 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $66,868.82.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Greg Washer sold 9,648 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $95,322.24.

On Friday, May 16th, Greg Washer sold 140 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,254.40.

On Thursday, May 15th, Greg Washer sold 6,254 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $57,286.64.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $106.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

