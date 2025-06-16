Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.90 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

