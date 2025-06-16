194,661 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,485 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,131,000 after acquiring an additional 218,586 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 3.0%

OWL opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 692.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

