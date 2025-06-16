Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells $16,978.45 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $16,978.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,076.25. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,185,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

