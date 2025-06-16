Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

