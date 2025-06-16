Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of KR stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $72,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,632,165. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

