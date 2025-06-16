Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 8,300 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

