MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 22,603 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,603 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $165.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.