Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its position in Ferguson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.07.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $212.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average of $177.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.