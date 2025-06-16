Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

XOM opened at $112.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

