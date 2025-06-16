Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

