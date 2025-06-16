Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $174.80 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $184.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

