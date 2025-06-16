Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

