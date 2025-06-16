Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $263.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.