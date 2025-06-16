Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTYFree Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 87,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.7%

FUTY stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

