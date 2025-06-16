447 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5%

DE opened at $509.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.24 and a 200-day moving average of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.