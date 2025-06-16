447 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5%
DE opened at $509.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.24 and a 200-day moving average of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
