United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,357,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 915,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $24,171,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $18,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 587,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.