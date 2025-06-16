Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 588 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3%

MSI stock opened at $407.58 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.82 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.57.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.