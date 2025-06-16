Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 0.6%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $26,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,513,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 1,497,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,821,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 444,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,892,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 608,951 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

