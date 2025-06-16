Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.
NYSE UGP opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
