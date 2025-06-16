Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,470 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after buying an additional 4,661,213 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after buying an additional 3,870,432 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $67,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,060,000 after buying an additional 1,463,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.52 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

