Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Southern California Bancorp worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 3,010,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 313,612 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $14.40 on Monday. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a PE ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,600,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

