508 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 508 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $112.49 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
